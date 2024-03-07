Tripura LoP Animesh Debbarma Resigns, To Take Oath As Minister In BJP-Led Govt

Senior Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma on Thursday resigned as the Leader of the Opposition in Tripura Assembly.

He, along with another MLA of the party, Brishaketu Debbarma, will take oath as ministers in the BJP-led government in the northeastern state during the day.

"The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly. It will join the government as an ally of the BJP and will be allotted two ministerial berths," Animesh Debbarma said.

The development comes days after a tripartite agreement for amicably resolving all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura was signed in New Delhi between the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government and the Centre.