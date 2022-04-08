Friday, Apr 08, 2022
Tripura Congress Holds Rally To Protest Fuel Price Hike

Led by Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Birajit Sinha, former minister Sudip Roy Barman and ex-MLA Asish Saha, the rally touched all major streets of the capital city.

Congress Protest PTI

Updated: 08 Apr 2022 12:46 pm

The Congress in Tripura, as part of the party's nationwide campaign, took out a massive rally here on Thursday in protest against fuel price hike.

"Prices of fuel and essential items have gone through the roof under the rule of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi, making common people's lives miserable. Today, we have organised a protest rally at the behest of Congress president Sonia Gandhi," said Sinha

He also said that a TPCC delegation met Director General of Police (DGP) VS Yadav during the day, and submitted a memorandum, urging him to improve the law and order situation in the state.

Lashing out at the BJP-led central government, Roy Barman said, "During the Manmohan Singh regime, petrol price was around 62 per litre; now it has climbed to Rs 109. Not just fuel, prices of life-saving drugs have also increased. Crores of people have lost jobs under the Modi regime."

Training guns at the Biplab Deb government in the state, the former health minister said that his dispensation failed to meet the promises made to the unemployed youth before the 2018 elections.

Claims of job creation by the ruling dispensation have been inconsistent, he stated. 

"The CM had claimed 23,000 jobs were provided by his government, while the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister said provision for just 4,500 jobs with regular pay scale have been made so far. Who is right?" he added. 

