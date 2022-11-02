Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Tribal Organisation Demands Announcements In Santhali Language In Railway Stations Of Tribal-Dominated Areas

Salkhan Murmu said he urged the Railway Minister to ensure that all announcements in these stations be made in Santhali language, which will be very useful for the community.

The Santhal community of India.
Tribals demand for Santhali announcements to be made in Railway stations Jessica Ridgewell/Wikimedia Commons

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 4:51 pm

A prominent tribal organisation has demanded that announcements be made in Santhali language in Railway stations of tribal-dominated areas in the eastern and northeastern states.

In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, "Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan" (ASA) President Salkhan Murmu mentioned that Santhali language was recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and is spoken in several areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, and Jharkhand.

Murmu said he urged the Railway Minister to ensure that all announcements in these stations be made in Santhali language, which will be very useful for the community. The tribal leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently advocated for the promotion of all regional languages and mother tongues in all sectors.    

Murmu appealed to the minister to issue necessary directions to railway officials in these areas for taking necessary action in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)

