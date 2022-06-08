Wednesday, Jun 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Total Six Apprehended In Hyderabad Gang-rape Case

Five of the arrested persons were involved in the rape of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape.

Total Six Apprehended In Hyderabad Gang-rape Case
Representative image of rape.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Jun 2022 9:46 am

The city police on Tuesday said six persons have been apprehended in connection with the gangrape of a teenage girl here last month. "Six accused have been arrested in this case... Out of six, one is a major," Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told reporters Tuesday night.The rest are juveniles, including one just one month short of 18 years of age, he said. Five of the arrested persons were involved in the rape of the teenage girl on May 28. One juvenile was allegedly seen in videos misbehaving with the girl, but was not involved in rape. Anand said stringent sections of law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime. The punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty, he said. The case would be tried in a special court. Amid allegations of involvement of children of influential persons, he said the gangrape happened in a Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV). It "seems to be" an official vehicle, he said. 

Tags

National Gangrape Case Hyderabad Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand Teenager Victims Criminal Multi Purpose Vehicle
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

Prophet Row: BJP Action Against Its spokespersons ‘Necessary And Timely’, Says Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind