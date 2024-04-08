National

Three Killed In Road Accident In Odisha's Kandhamal

Three persons were returning to Raikia village after witnessing 'Danda Nacha' (folk dance) on Sunday night when their scooter hit a roadside pole and they fell off the Budamaha bridge from a height of around 10 feet, the police said.

Three persons were killed when the scooter on which they were travelling fell from a bridge in Odisha's Kandhamala district, police said on Monday.

The trio were identified as Brahmananda Bhoi (27), Basant Panda (25), and Kushal Digal (25).

The bodies have sent for postmortem, police added.

