'They Remember Shakuni': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Swipe At Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Mahabharat Reference

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday took a swipe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and gave a reference of the epic of Mahabharat.
Without taking any names, Chouhan said the modern-day 'chakravyuh' references made in the Parliament were that of unrighteousness 'adharm'.
"Even when he referred to Mahabharat, he remembered Shakuni, Chausar, Chakravyuh and all these words that are linked to unrighteousness. Jaki rahi bhavna jaisi, prabhu murat dekhi tin taisi," he said in Rajya Sabha.
Noting that Shakuni was a "symbol of deceit, betrayal and fraud", Chouhan asked "Why does Congress always think of all this?"
The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's remark comes days after Rahul had taken a jibe at the Centre in Lok Sabha, alleging that it trapped Indians in a "modern-day chakravyuh", India Today reported.
"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and learned that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavyuh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. The 'chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus," Rahul said in the Parliament during a debate on Union Budget.
The Congress MP further said, "Abhimanyu was killed by six people. Today, too, there are six people in the centre of 'chakravyuh' - Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval."
Two other names in his speech from expunged following the intervention by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Early this morning as well, Rahul ad mentioned that his 'Chakravyuh' speech was not liked by "two-in-one".
"Apparently, 2 in 1 didn’t like my Chakravyuh speech. ED ‘insiders’ tell me a raid is being planned. Waiting with open arms @dir_ed... Chai and biscuits on me," he added.