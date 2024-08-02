'They Remember Shakuni': Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Swipe At Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Mahabharat Reference

"Thousands of years ago, in Kurukshetra, six people trapped Abhimanyu in a 'chakravyuh' and killed him. I did a little research and learned that 'chakravyuh' is also known as 'padmavyuh' - which means 'Lotus formation'. The 'chakravyuh' is in the shape of a Lotus," Rahul said in the Parliament during a debate on Union Budget.