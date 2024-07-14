The ISRO Espionage Case: Nambi Narayanan’s 30-Year Struggle For Justice

Espionage- a false narrative cooked up by the cops

Interestingly, while the media was flooding with stories of "espionage," there was no evidence on record—nor an FIR regarding the same. Until November 12, 1994 (around two weeks after her arrest for overstaying due to the expiry of her visa), there was no case of espionage on record at all. According to the CBI, her custody would end on November 14, and the police wanted a fresh case to continue holding her. Thus, an FIR was lodged on November 13 under the Official Secrets Act against Mariam Rasheeda and Fousia Hassan. The CBI found that the FIR contained no specific activities by the accused nor any sources of information. The CBI discovered the case diary in which Inspector Vijayan recorded that he acted upon the advice of the then Assistant Public Prosecutor, Habib Pillai, and thus registered the second FIR. However, Habib Pillai, during the CBI’s interrogation, denied giving such advice.