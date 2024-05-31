The Chintan Shivir Begins In IIM, Raipur; Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai Participates Along With Other Minsters

In his address, Mr. Subramanyam discussed how PM Modi emphasizes on ‘scale, speed, and innovation’ to achieve the target of developed India. The vision of vikasit bharat has been prepared, keeping in mind the changing times and international scenario, so that India can enter special league of nations at the world stage. He said that the world, now, focuses on the global south, and the perspective has shifted from west towards the east. India is fully capable of fulfilling the role the world is expecting it to assume. Our country is ready to leapfrog in this direction as India’s demography, strategic position and solid reforms, in all important fields, are the advantages that will facilitate India. Whether it is digital economy or tax reforms or supporting innovation, India has been a leader in all these areas and we have to push these activities further in the future also. We must work in such a way so that vikasit bharat brings prosperity to all. We must promote green energy to counter the problem of climate change so that sustainable development becomes the permanent outcome. further, Mr. Subramanyam clarified why ‘vision’ is important first of all, he said that once one has vision, one naturally gets a guide-map for moving ahead for achieving the goals. He asserted that Chhattisgarh has all the potential to contribute to fulfilment of the idea of vikasit bharat, in fact Chhattisgarh could be a prime mover in the direction of making India a developed nation.