National

The 'Baba' Frenzy

Over a hundred devotees died at Bhole Baba’s satsang in Hathras recently, many of them women and children, especially from the Dalit or backward communities. The mass tragedy once again revived the debate surrounding babas or self-styled godmen and godwomen and people’s unhealthy obsession with them. Over the last decade, news of godmen like Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and Asaram Bapu, and their nefarious activities, have captured the media’s attention. Many have been imprisoned for fraud and rape. And yet the frenzy doesn’t seem to be dying down. In Outlook’s next issue, we explored why people believe in godmen and godwomen, examining their branding and attending satsangs to witness without judgement.