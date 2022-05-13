Friday, May 13, 2022
Terrorists Kill Policeman In J-K's Pulwama

The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries.

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists Courtesy: Twitter/ANI

Updated: 13 May 2022 11:42 am

A policeman was shot dead by terrorists at his residence in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thokar was shot at in Gudoora in the district this morning,  a police spokesman said.

The injured cop was rushed to the Army's 92 base hospital in the city but succumbed to injuries. This is the second attack by terrorists within 24 hours. 

2 CRPF Personnel Injured In Militant Attack In Pulwama

A Kashmiri Pandit government employee was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora in Budgam district on Thursday.

(With PTI inputs)

