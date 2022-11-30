Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Terrorism In Form Of Love Jihad Ploy To Finish 'Sanatan dharma': Union Minister Giriraj Singh

On Tuesday, Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that "terrorism in the form of love jihad" was a ploy to "finish Sanatan dharma" by uniting people.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 7:50 am

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday alleged that "terrorism in the form of love jihad" was a ploy "to finish Sanatan dharma" and urged people to unite against it.

The rural development minister was speaking at a programme held in Mohammadabad here to commemorate the death anniversary of former MLA Krishnanand Rai.

"Terrorism has taken a new shape in the form of love jihad...it is a ploy to finish 'Sanatan dharma' in India. The followers have to unite and foil this conspiracy," he said.

Advocating the need to frame population control laws, Singh said such policies will ensure the holistic development of the country.

"In China, 10 children are born every minute, while in India, 31 babies are born per minute. Due to this, development could not take place at a rapid speed so far," he claimed.

The minister lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for tackling crime in the state.

Tags

National Terrorism Sanatan Dharma Union Minister Giriraj Singh Love Jihad Conspiracy Theory  Mohammadabad Ghazipur MLA Krishnanand Rai Yogi Adityanath
