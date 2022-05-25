Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Terror Funding: Delhi Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Yasin Malik

Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Terror Funding: Delhi Court Awards Life Imprisonment To Yasin Malik
Yasin Malik

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 7:38 pm

A Delhi court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Special Judge Praveen Singh also awarded varying jail terms for various offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Related stories

Terror Funding Case: NIA Seeks Death Penalty For Yasin Malik

Who Is Yasin Malik, J&K Militant And Separatist Leader For Whom NIA Is Seeking Death Penalty?

The court also imposed a fine of over Rs ten lakh on Malik.

The life term was awarded for two offences -- Section 121 (waging war against the government of India) of IPC and section 17 (raising funds for the terrorist act) of the UAPA.

Tags

National Kashmiri Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Indian Penal Code (IPC) Delhi Court Life Imprisonment Terror Funding Terror Funding Case New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health

Silambarasan Shares an Update On Father T Rajendar's Health