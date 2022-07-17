Sunday, Jul 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Telangana Records 441 New Covid-19 Cases

The number of active cases was 4,649, the bulletin said. A total of 21,616 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,60,39,789.

undefined
new coronavirus cases

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jul 2022 8:05 pm

Telangana on Sunday recorded 441 new Covid-19 cases taking the total number of infections in the state to 8,09,778, a health department bulletin said. No fresh fatality occurred due to the  infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 272 cases followed by 26 in Medchal Malkajgiri district and 21 in Ranga Reddy district. A total of 692 people recovered from the infectious disease today taking the total recoveries to 8,01,018.

Related stories

Mumbai Sees 276 Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Positivity Rate Now 2.59 Percent

Meghalaya Logs 38 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Covid-19: Arvind Kejriwal Urges Delhiites To Have Precaution Doses

The number of active cases was 4,649, the bulletin said. A total of 21,616 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was 3,60,39,789. The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate was 98.92 per cent. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Telangana New Covid-19 Cases Health Department Hyderabad Medchal Malkajgiri District Ranga Reddy District Infectious Diseases
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 May Take Another 15 Days To Be Announced

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs PAK, 1st Test: Preview, Streaming