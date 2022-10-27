Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Telangana: Police Foils Poaching Bid On Four TRS MLAs; Huge Money And Other Incentives Were Offered

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Oct 2022 8:04 am

The Telangana police on Wednesday claimed that they busted an attempt by three people who were allegedly trying to lure four ruling TRS MLAs to leave the party.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra told reporters that the TRS legislators provided information to them that the trio were trying to entice them with several offers.

According to sources, the deals could be to the tune of ₹ 100 crore or more. This time they had offered ₹ 100 crore to the key person, plus ₹ 50 crore for each MLA.

The police official said the four TRS MLAs including G Balaraju, B Harshavardhan Reddy, R Kantha Rao and Rohith Reddy -- were allegedly being offered cash, posts and other incentives to switch loyalties.

The police said the detained persons have identified themselves as Satiesh Sharma, alias Ram Chandra Bharati, a priest from Haryana's Faridabad, D Simhayaji, a seer from Tirupathi, and a businessman, Nandakumar.

"We are inquiring into details like which party the three persons belong to," Raveendra told reporters.

However, Government Whip Balka Suman alleged that it is the handiwork of the BJP which is trying to lure TRS legislators.

 "TRS party MLAs are soldiers of KCR and representatives of Telangana's self-respect has been proved once again," he said on his Twitter handle.

(With PTI Inputs)

