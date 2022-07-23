Telangana: CM Asks Officials To Gear Up For Relief Efforts In View Of Forecast Of Fresh Rains

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to be prepared to take up rescue and relief measures in view of the forecast of rainfall in the state in the next few days.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on the rain situation in the state, said Telangana has been witnessing rain during the last couple of weeks.

The state may see a bigger problem than the recent flooding in view of the forecast of a fresh downpour as the water (following heavy rains during the last few days) would lead to an overflow in the rivers, he said.

Rao, who gave a slew of instructions to the officials, said the official machinery should be geared up to deal with any situation, an official release said. Describing it as a testing time for the administration, Rao said efforts should be made to prevent any loss of human life.

He asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue a circular that officials should not leave their place of work. Godavari could be in spate from Sunday afternoon and the public representative and officials should be ready to shift the residents of vulnerable areas to safe places, he said.

Rao suggested that two more helicopters, in addition to the chopper which is stationed in Hyderabad, be pressed into service. He directed that the inflow of flood water in the Godavari be released downstream as it is.

The irrigation officials made a presentation on "flood forecasting" software to the Chief Minister. Rao also enquired about tanks in Hyderabad that overflow following heavy rains, the release said.

He asked the health officials to take steps to prevent the spread of infectious diseases following the heavy rains. Meanwhile, normal life continued to be disrupted at various places in the state as rivulets were in spate through Saturday largely seeing a let-up in rainfall.

In its weather forecast and warnings, the Met Centre of IMD here said heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komram Bheem, Nirmal, Jagtial and other districts from 2030 hours of Saturday to 0830 hours on Sunday.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over Telangana during the same time period. From 0830 hours on Sunday to 0830 hours on July 25, heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nalgonda, Khammam, Suryapet and other districts.

During the same time, light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at many places over the state, it added. The state has witnessed rainfall during the last two years. The state government has put the initial estimate of the damage at Rs 1,400 crore.

