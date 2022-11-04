Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Tejashwi Fumes At ED Summons To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday seethed at the ED summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, whose JMM is a senior alliance partner of his RJD in the adjoining state.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 10:14 pm

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday seethed at the ED summons to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, whose JMM is a senior alliance partner of his RJD in the adjoining state.

Indirectly referring to an alleged political vendetta against opponents of the BJP, Yadav said such actions by investigating agencies were likely till the Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

"All such things will go on till 2024. Nothing will come of it unless someone has done something wrong. And we will continue to fight strongly," said the RJD leader who is himself facing a money laundering case in the IRCTC land for a hotel scam pertaining to his father Lalu Prasad's tenure as Railway Minister.

Soren, who had been asked by the ED to appear for questioning on Thursday in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, has refused to do so and sought three weeks citing prior engagements. 

The Jharkhand chief minister went to Chhattisgarh to attend a tribal program on Thursday evening.

He has also alleged that it was tantamount to "harassment" at the BJP's behest. 

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Defies ED Summons, Dares Central Agency To Arrest Him

ED Summons Hemant Soren In Mining Scam Case; BJP Says ‘Law Doesn’t Leave Anybody’  

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Under ED Radar; Summoned For Questioning In money Laundering Case

Tags

National Bihar Father Lalu Prasad's Tenure Jharkhand Chief Minister Lok Sabha Polls In 2024 Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Senior Alliance Partner
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Tina Datta Recalls Her Days Of Missing Out Auditions Due To Lack Of Money

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Injured During Firing At His Rally In Pakistan, One Suspect Nabbed