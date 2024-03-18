Tamilisai Soundararajan resigned from the post of Telangana governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Puducherry Raj Bhavan informed on Monday amid reports that the former BJP Tamil Nadu president is likely to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the state.
Soundararajan is likely to be named in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) third list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, according to sources cited in an indiatoday.in report.
She might either be fielded from North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, or the Chennai South seat, the above mentioned sources said.
Advertisement
Soundararajan, 62, assumed office as the second Governor of the then-newly formed state of Telangana in November 2019. She was assigned the additional responsibility of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry in February 2021.
Tamilisai Soundararajan was the National Secretary and Tamil Nadu State Unit President of the BJP prior to this appointment.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which will be held in seven phases from April 19.
While the first phase will take place on April 19, Phase two to seven will take place on: April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.
Advertisement
The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled for June 4.