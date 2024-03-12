National

Tamil Nadu: Septuagenarian Trampled To Death By Wild Elephant In Tiger Reserve

According to villagers of Diginarai in Thalavady forest range located within Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) here, Mathiya (74) of Geerahalli area, went to a private land on Monday night to carry out his duties as a watchman of the land to prevent the entry of wild animals which would damage the standing crops.