Tamil Nadu Registers 29 New Covid-19 Infections

Tamil Nadu recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases, pushing

the state caseload to 35,94,035, the health department said on Friday.

There were no fresh virus-related fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,049, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 62 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,55,666 leaving 320 active infections.

Twenty seven of the 38 districts reported zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 41 active infections and overall 7,93,087 coronavirus cases.

A total of 7,202 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,99,74,369, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input