Tamil Nadu Has Attracted Investments To Tune Of Rs 9.65 Trillion: Minister

Tamil Nadu has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 9.65 trillion, creating about 3.1 million jobs through 875 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), since the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government took charge in May 2021, said the state industries minister T R B Rajaa, addressing the Assembly on Tuesday.

"In the past two to three years, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin has rebuilt Brand Tamil Nadu, which had experienced a decline during the earlier regime. Today, it has been revitalized on a global scale by the Chief Minister in such a manner that the entire world now regards us with wonder,' he said.