Tamil Nadu Amends Building Rules, Comes As Joy For Home Buyers

"The increase in building height from stilt + two from 9metres to 10 metres and 12 to 14metres for stilt + 3 floors is a welcome move by the government.This will benefit customers who will get better height from floor to ceiling after provision for services such as air conditioning, false ceiling among others. These pro-active changes will set a positive trend for the housing industry in the state," said S Sridharan, vice-president, South, Credai National was quoted by TOI as having said.