Tamil Nadu: 1000-Year-Old Thirthangara Mahavir Statue Found At Manavarayanendal

The report said the statue had been found during a field visit by S Rajapandi, assistant professor of history, SBK College, Aruppukkottai, and M Sarath Ram, a student in the Tamil Nadu state archaeological department.

It added that traces of Jainism had been found in many parts of Virudhunagar district, including Kovilankulam, Thoppalakarai, Kurandi, Irunjirai, Pullur, Palavanatham, Pandalkudi, Paraikulam, Thiruchuli, Puliyuran, Aviyur, Iruppaikudi, Kulasekaranallur, Seithur and others.