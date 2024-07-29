Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya? Kanwar-Carrying Woman Reaches Monument To Offer 'Gangajal'

What Is 'Tejo Mahalaya' Controversy?

The claim that the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple called "Tejo Mahalaya" was first made by historian P N Oak in a book written in 1989. He worked extensively to establish his theory, even petitioning the Supreme Court in 2000. Over the years, several BJP leaders have repeated and reinforced unhistorical claims that the Taj is in fact a Hindu temple that was built much before the reign of Shah Jahan.