Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya? Kanwar-Carrying Woman Reaches Monument To Offer 'Gangajal'

The claim that the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya' was first made by historian P N Oak in a book written in 1989.

Taj Mahal in Agra
Taj Mahal in Agra
A member of a right-wing group was prevented from entering the Taj Mahal on Monday while attempting to offer 'Gangajal' (Ganges water) at the monument, which she claimed was a Lord Shiva temple called 'Tejo Mahalaya'.

Meenu Rathore, district president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha in Agra, was stopped at the west gate barrier by security personnel. She insisted that Lord Shiva had appeared in her dreams, asking her to offer the 'Gangajal' at the monument, news agency PTI reported.

Sanjay Jaat, spokesperson of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, said, "It is our right to offer the 'Ganga Jal' in Taj Mahal as Taj Mahal is 'Tejo Mahalaya', a temple of Lord Shiva. She brought kanwar from Soron ji in Kasganj and reached Agra after two days."

What Is 'Tejo Mahalaya' Controversy?

The claim that the Taj Mahal is a Hindu temple called "Tejo Mahalaya" was first made by historian P N Oak in a book written in 1989. He worked extensively to establish his theory, even petitioning the Supreme Court in 2000. Over the years, several BJP leaders have repeated and reinforced unhistorical claims that the Taj is in fact a Hindu temple that was built much before the reign of Shah Jahan. 

According to a PTI report from 2000, the court dismissed the petition as "misconceived". "Somebody has a bee in his bonnet, hence this petition," remarked a Division Bench comprising Justices S P Bharucha and Ruma Pal, the PTI report said. 

Kanwar Yatra In News

The Kanwar Yatra, a Hindu pilgrimage, began on July 22 and will conclude on August 6. Thousands of devotees are travelling with 'kanwars' (ceremonial poles) carrying holy Ganges water to perform 'jalabhishek' (water offerings) on Shivlings during the month of Shravan. Many observers fast from meat and avoid onions and garlic during this period.

However, the yatra has been marred by controversy.  A recent directive by Muzaffarnagar police, ordering eateries and food carts to display their names, sparked opposition claims of communal targeting of Muslims and Scheduled Castes by forcing them to reveal their identity.

The BJP has however maintained that the step has been taken keeping in mind law and order issues and the religious sentiments of pilgrims. 

The Supreme Court on July 26 extended its interim stay on the directive for eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route, saying that no one can be forced to disclose names.

