Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Supreme Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal Government's Plea Challenging Postponement Of MCD Polls

The apex court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party government challenging the postponement of Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls.

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:17 am

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a plea filed by the Aam Aadmi Party government challenging the postponement of Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital.

The apex court is also slated to hear several important matters, including pleas of the Jharkhand government and Chief Minister Hemant Soren against a high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a PIL for a probe against the JMM leader into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases.

Another bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud would consider the plea related to illegal continuation of committee and Praful Patel as president of All India Football Federation (AIFF) for over a decade.

