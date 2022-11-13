Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Supreme Court Lawyer Joins BJP

C T Ravi told reporters that Vikas Bansode had worked as a legal advisor to former governors, including late Congress leader Hansraj Bhardwaj, of states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 5:15 pm

A Supreme Court lawyer who worked as a legal advisor to governors of several states joined the BJP here on Sunday.

Vikas Bansode joined the party at its headquarters in the presence of its national general secretary C T Ravi.

Ravi told reporters that Bansode had worked as a legal advisor to former governors, including late Congress leader Hansraj Bhardwaj, of states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He knows many opposition leaders inside out and that is why some of them are losing sleep at his decision to join the BJP, Ravi said. Bansode's induction into the party will strengthen it in south India, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

