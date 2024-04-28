National

Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Denied Permission To Meet Delhi CM In Jail, Says AAP

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case. He is in judicial custody till May 7.

X/@AamAdmiParty
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal | Photo: X/@AamAdmiParty
info_icon

The Tihar jail administration has denied permission for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita to meet him on April 29, AAP said on Sunday.

There was no immediate reaction from the Tihar authorities. 

"Sunita Kejriwal was supposed to meet him tomorrow (Monday) but the Tihar administration has denied permission. The jail administration has not cited any reason for denying the permission," the party said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. - PTI
What Is The Liquor Policy Case In Which Arvind Kejriwal Has Been Arrested? What Next For The Delhi CM?

BY Outlook Web Desk

According to jail manual, an inmate is allowed two meetings per week. Two people can meet a prisoner at a time and a maximum of four people are allowed in a week.

In a post on X in Hindi, the party said, "At the behest of the Modi government, the Tihar jail administration cancelled Sunita Kejriwal's meeting with her husband Arvind Kejriwal. The Modi government is crossing all limits of inhumanity. 

"An elected chief minister is being treated like a terrorist. The Modi government should tell the people of the country as to why it is not allowing Sunita Kejriwal ji to meet her husband Arvind Kejriwal ji?"

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi is scheduled to meet Kejriwal on Monday while Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet him on Tuesday. 

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with excise policy linked money laundering case. He is in judicial custody till May 7.

