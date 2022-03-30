Wednesday, Mar 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Sukhoi Fighter Aircraft Tyre Bursts At Pune Airport, Runway Closed Temporarily

The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30 after a Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst.

Sukhoi Fighter Aircraft Tyre Bursts At Pune Airport, Runway Closed Temporarily
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Mar 2022 6:33 pm

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI aircraft suffered a tyre burst after landing at the Pune airport on Wednesday afternoon, which led to a blockage of the runway for some time, defence authorities said.

The Pune international airport is a civil enclave operating from the Indian Air Force (IAF) station of Lohegaon, which is used to train IAF pilots. It is a base for the IAF's fronline Sukhoi aircraft.  

"A SU30 MKI aircraft had a tyre burst on landing at Pune airport leading to blockage of runway. The IAF personnel cleared the aircraft in record time leading to minimum disruption of civil traffic in the afternoon of March 30," said a statement from defence.

Related stories

SpiceJet's Boeing Aircraft Collides With Lightning Pole At Delhi Airport; DGCA Begins Probe

Further details are awaited. 

Tags

National Sukhoi Aircraft Sukhoi Su-30MKI Runway Pune Airport Indian Air Force (IAF) Pune IAF Tyre Burst
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

Saurav Agarwal: A Data Science Expert Trailblazing Change In The Realm

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 

From Manish Malhotra to Met Gala: ‘Paper Queen’ Dreams Big 