Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sugarcane Farmers To Get Their Dues In Three Installments: Punjab Agriculture Minister

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said sugarcane farmers will get their dues amounting to Rs 300 crore in three installments.

undefined
Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 7:45 pm

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Friday said sugarcane farmers will get their dues amounting to Rs 300 crore in three installments.

The first installment of Rs 100 crore will be released by July 30, the second of the same amount by August 30, and the third by September 15, said Dhaliwal after a meeting here with farm union leaders.

According to an official statement, he told farmer leaders that the state government is in the process of equipping the sugar mills with state-of-the-art machinery and as part of this strategy, the mills at Batala and Gurdaspur are being modernized.

The minister said the government-constituted teams visited 730 spots in the cotton belt of Muktsar, Bathinda, and Barnala where crops were damaged due to the whitefly attack.

The teams will visit again on July 28 to assess the damage.  

Dhaliwal said in case somebody is found selling spurious seeds and pesticides to farmers, stringent action will be taken.

Related stories

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalized With Stomach Ache Complaint, Discharged Later

Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Haryana, Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Admitted To Hospital In Delhi

He will emphatically take up the issue of the cases registered against farmers during the stir against the Centre’s now-withdrawn farm laws, the minister assured.

Reiterating that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has always kept the interests of farmers uppermost in his mind, he said the CM has written to the Centre protesting against the exclusion of Punjab from the committee formed on the MSP.  

The chief minister stands fully committed to spare no effort to ensure the welfare and prosperity of the farming community of the state.

As part of this, it is the firm resolve of the state government to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards any exploitation of sugarcane farmers by private mill owners, he said.

He said owners of private mills will be asked to ensure timely payments to farmers and in case of non-compliance, the mill will have to shut shop.

(Inputs from PTI) 

Tags

National Zero-tolerance Policy Owners Of Private Mills Government-constituted Teams Sugarcane Farmers Dues In Three Installments Punjab Agriculture Dues Amounting To Rs 300 Crore Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

1st ODI, Live: West Indies Bowl First Against India

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General

Iran To Resume Attacks On US: Top American Air Force General