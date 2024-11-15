National

Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take

While transportation remains the biggest contributor to increasing levels of pollution, farm fires due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November have indeed become another major factor to take into account.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana
Stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid rising concerns over stubble burning contributing to soaring air pollution levels in North India, a NASA scientist said farmers in Haryana and Punjab are burning crops in the afternoon to avoid getting caught by satellite imaging, said an NDTV report.

While transportation remains the biggest contributor to increasing levels of pollution, farm fires due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana after harvesting the paddy crop in October and November have indeed become another major factor to take into account.

ALSO READ| Winter Is Coming And So Is Deadly Smog From Stubble Burning

Citing the insights and high-definition satellite images shared by Hiren Jethva, an aerosol remote sensing scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, the NDTV report emphasized how the elevated levels of air pollution across the Indo-Gangetic Plains (IGP) have left the northern Indian states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, parts of north Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand engulfed with thick layers of smog.

Taking it to microblogging site X, Mr. Jethva shared satellite images from October 29 captured by the GEO-KOMSAT A2 satellite including a timelapse of the crop-burning activities in northwest India.

Stubble burning: Are farmers evading NASA satellites?

While the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) appreciated Punjab for making efforts to cut down stubble-burning count by nearly 71 per cent as compared to last year, the NASA satellite images, as per the report, showed increased level smoke after 4 PM when compared to 1:30 PM, suggesting late evening crop burnings by the farmers to avoid NASA satellite surveillance.

NDTV quoted the NASA scientist saying, "It is not true that farm fires in Punjab and Haryana have gone down. We use the afternoon satellite overpass time data from NASA Satellites like Suomi NPP and Aqua. They overpass the region around 1:30-2:00 pm but somehow they (farmers) have learnt that they can bypass the satellite overpass time and can burn the crop residue in the late afternoon. This is confirmed by the South Korean geostationary satellite that the majority of the crop burning happens after 2 pm once the NASA satellites overpass the region when there is no surveillance, but the fires cannot be hidden from geostationary satellites which take a picture of the region every five minutes."

ALSO READ | Diwali Dhamaka: From Firecracker To Stubble Burning, Court Can’t Be The Battleground To Fight Pollution

"Yes, farmers can hide the crop burning from the 1:30 pm overpass time but the PM 2.5 data and the pollution load over the Indo-Gangetic plain region, the geostationary satellite data and the burnt...everything is pointing toward fire is still present. Maybe it's still increasing...Smog towers are a small fix. It won't work unless we address the issue of crop burning in the region", Mr Jethva concluded.

Further explaining the concept of 'Thermal Inversion' behind the sudden spike in pollution levels, Mr Jethva said, "The warmer air sits above the cooler air on the ground and that does not allow the vertical mixing of pollutants and whatever we emit at the surface stays for around 200 metres within the boundary layer. The stronger the thermal inversion, the more pollutants will be trapped near the surface because there is no venting place for the pollutants to go up in the vertical direction."

ALSO READ | As Delhi Chokes For Breath, COP29 Urges SLCP Reduction

"In the satellite images, we can notice that smoke from crop burning is mixed with clouds or is above them and that kind of situation furthers thermal inversion because of the absorption of light-absorbing aerosols and that it further warms the upper layer and increases thermal inversion," Mr Jethva said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy LIVE Scores Round 5 Day 3: Anshul Kamboj Picks Ten Wickets Vs Kerala; Shami Wicketless In Bengal Vs MP
  2. Ranji Trophy: Haryana's Anshul Kamboj Picks 10 Wickets In An Innings Against Kerala
  3. Big Stars In Nepal Premier League 2024: Full List Players Of All Teams In Inaugural NPL Edition
  4. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand's Tim Southee To Retire From Tests After England Home Series
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Venues: India's Record In All Five Stadiums
Football News
  1. Jamaica Vs United States, CONCACAF Nations League: Pepi's Early Strike Gives Visitors Narrow Lead
  2. Honduras vs Mexico Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch HON Vs MEX QF 1st Leg
  3. UEFA Nations League: Three Lions Beat Greece In Athens
  4. Paraguay Vs Argentina, World Cup Qualifiers: Lionel Scaloni Backs His Players After Shocking Defeat
  5. Suriname Vs Canada Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch SUR Vs CAN QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Completes Perfect Group Stage With Daniil Medvedev Win
  2. ATP Finals: Comeback Win Over Alex De Minaur Keeps Taylor Fritz In Semi-final Contention
  3. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  5. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
Hockey News
  1. India Thrash Thailand 13-0 To Continue Women's Asian Champions Trophy Winning Run - In Pics
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy
  3. Malaysia Vs Japan, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  4. India Vs China, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Remembering Birsa Munda: Champion Of Adivasi Rights And Autonomy
  2. Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take
  3. PM Modi's Aircraft Faces Technical Trouble At Jharkhand Airport; Everyone Safe
  4. India's Climate Policy Lacks Gender-Responsive Strategy: Report At Cop29
  5. Delhi Pollution: Primary Schools Switch To Online Classes; GRAP 3 Measures In Place | Day 3 Of 'Severe' AQI
Entertainment News
  1. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  2. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
  3. Abhilash Sharma’s Swaha To Have Its India Premiere At The International Film Festival Of Kerala 2024
  4. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  5. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
US News
  1. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  2. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  3. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  4. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  5. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
World News
  1. 'It's Got To Stop': US Prez Trump On Ending Russia-Ukraine War
  2. Spain: 10 Dead As Fire Breaks Out At Nursing Home In Zaragoza
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake's NPP Secures Majority In Snap Parliamentary Elections
  5. New Zealand's MP Raises Traditional Maori Chants To Protest Contentious Bill | Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya