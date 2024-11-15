Stubble Burning: Farmers Evading NASA Satellite Surveillance? | Scientist's Take

NDTV quoted the NASA scientist saying, "It is not true that farm fires in Punjab and Haryana have gone down. We use the afternoon satellite overpass time data from NASA Satellites like Suomi NPP and Aqua. They overpass the region around 1:30-2:00 pm but somehow they (farmers) have learnt that they can bypass the satellite overpass time and can burn the crop residue in the late afternoon. This is confirmed by the South Korean geostationary satellite that the majority of the crop burning happens after 2 pm once the NASA satellites overpass the region when there is no surveillance, but the fires cannot be hidden from geostationary satellites which take a picture of the region every five minutes."