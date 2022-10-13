Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Street Libraries Opened In Coimbatore Or Children To Keep Them Off Crime

On Thursday, the city police launched - Street Libraries - an initiative to divert the minds of children from possible involvement in criminal activities during free time and take to reading.  

Books in a library (Representative image)
Street Libraries Opened In Coimbatore Or Children To Keep Them Off Crime Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 6:50 pm

The city police on Thursday launched - Street Libraries - an initiative to divert the minds of children from possible involvement in criminal activities during free time and take to reading.  

Initially, 30 streets are selected to set up the libraries with the assistance of GRG Trust and another 20 will be started soon, City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan told reporters here.

The majority of the places are in slums and the nearby police stations will monitor the libraries, he said.

Since interesting books are not affordable and accessible to children of such areas, these libraries will help them to involve in reading after school hours without indulging in criminal activities, Balakrishnan said. 

Tags

National City Police Street Libaries Coimbatore Crime Criminal Police Commissioner GRG TRUST Books
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Suzlon Energy launches Rs 1,200 crore Rights Issue Today—Know Processes, Income Tax Liability

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face