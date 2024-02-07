Stop Creating Narrative To Divide Country Into North, South: PM To Congress

He lamented that a vaccine is made in one part of the country and someone says that it can't be given to other parts. "What is this thinking? And it is very painful that such language is emerging from a national party, it is very sad," he noted.

"This nation is not just a piece of land for us. It is like the human body, if there is pain somewhere, the hand doesn't say that the thorn is in the foot and it doesn't concern me...if there is pain anywhere in this country, pain should be felt by everyone.

"If one body part does not work the entire body is dubbed as handicap, If any part of the country is left without development, then the country cannot become developed. Therefore we should look at the country as one and not separate parts," Modi said.

He cited the example of the Himalayas, saying what if one starts saying that rivers flow from there and they won't be shared with others.