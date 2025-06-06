Stampede Near RCB Stadium In Bengaluru Leaves Families Grieving For Their Loved Ones

A relative cries next to the body of 14-year-old Divyanshi Shivakumar, who lost her life in Wednesday's deadly stampede during celebrations outside a stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winners of the Indian Premier League, at her residence ahead of her last rites in Bengaluru.
Bereaved father, in black, of Divyanshi, a victim of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. At least eleven people died and 33 injured following a stampede near the stadium, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday.
Relatives mourn next to the body of 14-year-old Divyanshi Shivakumar, who lost her life in Wednesday's deadly stampede during celebrations outside a stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winners of the Indian Premier League, at her residence ahead of her last rites in Bengaluru.
Bereaved family members of Divyanshi, a victim of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, at her residence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. At least eleven people died and 33 injured following a stampede near the stadium, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday.
Bereaved family members and relatives of Divyanshi, a victim of the stampede near the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, mourn at her residence, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. At least eleven people died and 33 injured following a stampede near the stadium, where a large number of people gathered to participate in the RCB team's IPL victory celebrations on Wednesday.
A wailing relative reacts as the body of 14-year-old Divyanshi Shivakumar, who lost her life in Wednesday's deadly stampede during celebrations outside a stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winners of the Indian Premier League, is taken away for her last rites in Bengaluru.
Women console a wailing relative of 14-year-old Divyanshi Shivakumar, who lost her life in Wednesday's deadly stampede during celebrations outside a stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winners of the Indian Premier League, at her residence ahead of her last rites in Bengaluru.
A woman cries next to the body of 14-year-old Divyanshi Shivakumar, who lost her life in Wednesday's deadly stampede during celebrations outside a stadium for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, winners of the Indian Premier League, at her residence ahead of her last rites in Bengaluru.
People rummage through footwear strewn outside M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede caused by frenzied fans celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, in Bengaluru.
Footwear is strewn near one of the gates to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium after a stampede caused by frenzied fans celebrating Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament, in Bengaluru.