Stampede Near RCB Stadium In Bengaluru Leaves Families Grieving For Their Loved Ones

Panic broke out near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, triggering a stampede after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL 2025, leaving at least 11 dead. Outside hospitals and mortuaries in Bengaluru, grief hung heavy as families of those killed in the stadium stampede clung to each other in disbelief. Wails pierced the silence as relatives identified the bodies, mourning the sudden loss of loved ones who had only gone to be part of a joyful cricket celebration.