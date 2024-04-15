National

Stalin Says GST 'Exploitative'

Stalin, in a post on 'X' wondered that there is levy of taxes under the GST Acts for "everything from a hotel to getting a two-wheeler repaired."

DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday dubbed the GST as "exploitative" of the poor and wanted to know if "taking a selfie" too would next fall under the taxation net.

Middle class families, after seeing the GST component in food bills in restaurants lament the #GabbarSinghTax. "What next? will the GST be applicable even for taking a selfie? Cannot the BJP (regime) show compassion for the poor which waived Rs 1.45 lakh crore corporate tax?

About 64 per cent of collections under the GST come from the ordinary people; 33 per cent from middle classes and only a meagre three percent is from super rich. In order to change this "exploitation" of the poor, Vote for INDIA (alliance), he said.

