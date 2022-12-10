Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Sri Lanka Bans Transportation Of Beef, And Mutton As Bad Weather Kills Cattle

Sri Lanka Bans Transportation Of Beef, And Mutton As Bad Weather Kills Cattle

As a result of unusually cold weather in northern and eastern provinces, Sri Lanka has suspended the transportation of beef and mutton at district and provincial levels.

Sri Lanka Bans Transportation Of Beef, And Mutton As Bad Weather Kills Cattle
Sri Lanka Bans Transportation Of Beef, And Mutton As Bad Weather Kills Cattle

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 8:44 pm

Sri Lanka on Saturday suspended the transportation of beef and mutton at district and provincial levels after a large number of cattle and goats died in the last two days due to unusually cold weather in areas of north and eastern provinces.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe issued the orders to ensure public health safety, officials said.

According to the statistics by the Department of Animal Production and Health, 358 cattle and 191 goats have died in the northern province, while 444 cattle, 34 buffaloes, and 65 goats died in the eastern province.

Director General of the Department of Animal Production and Health Hemali Kothalawala said that specimens of animals will be subjected to laboratory tests at the Veterinary Research Institute on Saturday and Sunday.

Visually told More

