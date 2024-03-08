National

Spiritual Fervor Sweeps India As Devotees Converge At Prominent Shiva Temples For Mahashivratri Celebrations

Across various cities in India, devotees came together to observe Mahashivratri, offering prayers at prominent Shiva temples. From the Gufa Wala Mandir in East Delhi to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, and even the Aap Shambhu temple in Jammu, the occasion witnessed a display of devout reverence. Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh actively participated in rituals at their respective locations, while devotees took a holy dip in the River Ganga at Sangam, Prayagraj.