Spiritual Fervor Sweeps India As Devotees Converge At Prominent Shiva Temples For Mahashivratri Celebrations

Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temple on Maha Shivratri, in Moradabad.
Devotees offer prayers at the Gufa Wala Mandir on the Mahashivratri festival, at Preet Vihar of East Delhi.
Devotees at the Gufa Wala Mandir on the Mahashivratri festival, at Preet Vihar of East Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with wife Seema Yadav offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple on Mahashivratri festival, in Ujjain.
Devotees at the Aap Shambhu temple on Maha Shivratri, in Jammu.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek' on the Mahashivratri festival, at Gorakhpur Temple in Gorakhpur.
Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the Mahashivratri festival, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.
Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Prayagraj.
Devotees pray at the Maha Mrityunjay Temple during the Mahashivratri festival, in Nagaon distrit, Assam.
Devotees offer prayers at Maha Mrityunjay temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Nagaon distrit of Assam.