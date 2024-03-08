National

Spiritual Fervor Sweeps India As Devotees Converge At Prominent Shiva Temples For Mahashivratri Celebrations

Across various cities in India, devotees came together to observe Mahashivratri, offering prayers at prominent Shiva temples. From the Gufa Wala Mandir in East Delhi to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, and even the Aap Shambhu temple in Jammu, the occasion witnessed a display of devout reverence. Chief Ministers Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath of Uttar Pradesh actively participated in rituals at their respective locations, while devotees took a holy dip in the River Ganga at Sangam, Prayagraj.

March 8, 2024
March 8, 2024
       
Mahashivratri Festival

Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temple on Maha Shivratri, in Moradabad.

Mahashivratri Festival
Devotees offer prayers at the Gufa Wala Mandir on the Mahashivratri festival, at Preet Vihar of East Delhi.

Mahashivratri Festival
Devotees at the Gufa Wala Mandir on the Mahashivratri festival, at Preet Vihar of East Delhi.

Mahashivratri Festival
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav with wife Seema Yadav offers prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple on Mahashivratri festival, in Ujjain.

Mahashivratri Festival
Devotees at the Aap Shambhu temple on Maha Shivratri, in Jammu.

Mahashivratri Festival
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs 'rudrabhishek' on the Mahashivratri festival, at Gorakhpur Temple in Gorakhpur.

Mahashivratri Festival
Devotees take a holy dip in the River Ganga on the Mahashivratri festival, at Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, in Prayagraj.

Mahashivratri Festival
Devotees offer prayers at Shiva temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Prayagraj.

Mahashivratri Festival
Devotees pray at the Maha Mrityunjay Temple during the Mahashivratri festival, in Nagaon distrit, Assam.

Mahashivratri festival
Devotees offer prayers at Maha Mrityunjay temple on the Mahashivratri festival, in Nagaon distrit of Assam.

Advertisement