Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Special Trains To Commute Ratha Jatra Pilgrims To Odisha's Puri

East Coast Railways (ECoR) officials have announced that at least 205 special trains will be plying for the Ratha Jatra in Odisha from July 1st to commute pilgrims from the nearby states.

Railway coaches (Representational image)

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 10:11 pm

The railways will be running 205 special trains for the Ratha Jatra in Odisha's Puri on July 1, an official of the East Coast Railways (ECoR) said on Monday.


The Odisha government expects 10 lakh pilgrims to gather at the temple town this year. In 2020 and 2021, devotees were not allowed to participate in the festival of Lord Jagannath due to the pandemic, and only servitors took part in the rituals.


The special trains will be run from Shalimar near Kolkata, Jagadalpur in Chhattishgarh, and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, besides different parts of Odisha, connecting Puri, the official said.  Arrangements have been made for facilitating easy movement of passengers on the days of Ratha Jatra, Bahuda Jatra, Sandhya Darshan, and Suna Bhesa, he added. 

