Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Indulging In Politics Of Negativity

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav's comments came at the press conference that he held jointly with alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Indulging In Politics Of Negativity
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 3:44 pm

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday while  accusing the BJP of indulging in politics of negativity that, those who are talking of the Kairana exodus would have to migrate out of Uttar Pradesh after the assembly polls,

Addressing a press conference with alliance partner Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary in Shamli's Kairana, Yadav hit out at the BJP-led governments both in the state as well as at the Centre.

“The BJP is indulging in politics of negativity. The SP-RLD tie-up stands for brotherhood. Those talking of the Kairana exodus, will have to migrate out of UP after the polls,” Yadav said.

He also ridiculed the centre’s terming of the annual financial statement “amrit kaal”, asking whether the previous budgets were “poison”

“Diamonds, slippers and shoes have been made cheaper in the budget. How will cheaper diamonds help the poor? The slippers and shoes of the poor and youths have got worn out but the BJP is unable to resolve their problems. 

“The BJP's time is coming to end in UP,” Yadav said.

Tags

National Akhilesh Yadav Samajwadi Party Chief UP Assembly Polls 2022 BJP Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits Appointed In Jammu And Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation: Govt

Nearly 1,700 Kashmiri Pandits Appointed In Jammu And Kashmir Since Article 370 Abrogation: Govt

Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Slams FM Nirmala Sitharaman For 'UP-Type' Remark

Mamata Banerjee Urges Regional Parties To Come Together And Defeat BJP In 2024 Parliament Election

PM Modi Says Budget 2022 Focuses On Poor, Middle Class And Youth: 7 Key Highlights

India Successfully Flight Tests Marine Version Of Rafale Fighter Jet

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths