Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Sonia Gandhi Will Not Retire: Congress Leader Clears Air After 'Innings Ended' Remarks

Yesterday, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that her innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra while she was delivering her speech at the plenary session

INCs 85th Plenary Session Photo: PTI

Updated: 26 Feb 2023 3:42 pm

After Congress leader Sonia Gandhi hinted at her retirment yesterday by saying that her 'innings has ended', Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba on Sunday cleared the air and said that she has not retired, but will continue to bless and guide.

While speaking at the plenary sesision, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba said, "I had a chance to speak with Sonia Gandhi ji for two minutes. Madam, your comment yesterday was interpreted as taking retirement from politics. I am happy to share that Sonia ji told me that we will continue to get her blessings and guidance in future." She clarified that Gandhi was not retiring from politics.

Yesterday, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that her innings "could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra" while she was delivering her speech at the plenary session. "What gratifies me most, is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Yatra has come as a turning point. It has proved that the people of India overwhelmingly want harmony, tolerance and equality," she said.

At the start of the second day of the three-day conclave, more than 6,000 kilograms of roses were used to decorate the road for about two km where folk artists wearing colourful traditional dresses were also seen performing on a long stage erected along the route to welcome Gandhi. 

While delivering her address, she said that the BJP which is "fuelling fire of hatred", viciously targeted minorities, women, Dalits, tribals. Calling this a particularly challenging time for Congress and country, she said regime must be tackled with vigour.

(With inputs from PTI)

National Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi Congress Plenary Session Congress Leader Congress Spokesperson Bharat Jodo Yatra BJP Senior Congress Leader
