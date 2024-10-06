Sonam Wangchuk Launches Hunger Strike At Ladakh Bhawan After Protest Denied at Jantar Mantar

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk began a hunger strike on Sunday at the Ladakh Bhawan following the denial of permission for protesters to rally at Jantar Mantar in support of Ladakh's Sixth Schedule status.
Speaking briefly to the media before his fast, Wangchuk expressed frustration at being compelled to hold the protest at the Ladakh Bhawan after struggling to secure an alternative venue.
Around 18 people, including Wangchuk, sat close to the gate of the Ladakh Bhawan, singing the Hindi version of 'We Shall Overcome', and raised slogans such as 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Jai Ladakh " and "Save Ladakh, Save Himalaya".
On Sunday morning, Wangchuk took to 'X' to say that they have been denied permission to sit on a fast at Jantar Mantar.
"Another rejection, another frustration. Finally this morning we got this rejection letter for the officially designated place for protests," Wangchuk said.
Sonam Wangchuk's 'Delhi Chalo' March
The climate activist led the 'Delhi Chalo Padayatra', which began in Leh a month ago.
The march was organised by Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading an agitation for the last four years seeking statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, a public service commission for Ladakh, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.
On Saturday, a majority of the protesters returned to Ladakh while the remaining stayed back to join Wangchuk for the fast.