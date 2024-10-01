National

Sonam Wangchuk Detained, Outlook Speaks to Protestors

Delhi’s Bawana police station has turned into a fortress after political activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained along with 150 others before they could enter the national capital as part of their march demanding the inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule, which would grant law-making powers to the local population to protect their land and cultural identity. Another is separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts. Wangchuk and others began a foot march from Leh to Delhi on September 1 to urge the Centre to resume dialogue with Ladakh's leadership regarding their demands. Initially, they were asked to turn back due to prohibitory orders imposed in Delhi until October 5. However, they were detained when they refused to stop. Wangchuk expressed disappointment at the situation, sharing that the protesters initially believed they were being escorted for safety but soon realized they were being detained. This moment reflects a broader struggle for recognition and rights in Ladakh, where locals are fighting for their future.