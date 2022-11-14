Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Some People Conspiring Against Bengal, Trying To Defame Us: Mamata

Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
CM Mamata Banerjee said a conspiracy is being hatched against West Bengal PTI

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 4:09 pm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said a conspiracy is being hatched against the state, and the ruling TMC is being defamed as a part of the exercise. Amid the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo said those who have committed mistakes should be given a chance to rectify these. 

"A conspiracy is being hatched against the state. A malicious campaign has been unleashed against the government and the TMC as a part of it," she said at a programme here.

"If a person has committed any mistake, one should be given a chance to rectify those mistakes. If someone got involved in any wrongdoing, the law will take its own course. But a media trial is going on," Banerjee said.

(With PTI inputs)

