Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Six Were Injured After A Clash Between Two Communities Over The Playing Of Loud Music Near The Mosque

On Monday evening, six people, including a policeman, were injured as members of two communities indulged in stone pelting over the playing of loud music during a Durga Puja immersion procession in the Baldirai area, Sultanpur, police said.

Six Were Injured After A Clash Between Two Communities Over The Playing Of Loud Music Near The Mosque
Six Were Injured After A Clash Between Two Communities Over The Playing Of Loud Music Near The Mosque Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 8:21 am

Six people, including a policeman, were injured as members of two communities indulged in stone pelting over the playing of loud music during a Durga Puja immersion procession in the Baldirai area, Sultanpur on Monday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the evening when the immersion procession was passing at the time of 'azaan' from near a mosque in the Ibrahimpur area while playing DJ music, Circle Officer of Baldirai Rajaram Chaudhary said.

Tempers ran high and both sides indulged in stone pelting as the processionists were asked to lower the sound, he said.

As soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team led by Chaudhary reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

At least six people, including a police constable, suffered injuries in the incident and they were taken to a Community Health Centre, the police officer said.

A police force has been deployed in the area and the situation is under control, he said.

District Magistrate Ravish Gupta and Superintendent of Police Somen Verma also reached the spot after the incident, Chaudhary said.

Related stories

Court Asks Gyanvapi Mosque Management To File Reply On Plea For Carbon-Dating Of Structure Found Inside Shrine

Watch: Amit Shah Halts Speech For 'Azaan' At Mosque In J&K, Draws Huge Cheers, Applause

Taliban Reports Blast Inside Mosque In Afghanistan’s Kabul, Causalities Feared

Tags

National Clash Communities Azaan Loud Speaker Baldirai Area Sultanpur Durga Puja Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

German Expert Panel Proposes 2-Stage Energy Subsidy

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League

Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Condemned By Anti-Defamation League