Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) General Secretary, On Ventilator Support At AIIMS Delhi

Born in 1952, Sitaram Yechury's entry to politics was in 1974 through left-wing student organisation - Students' Federation of India (SFI). He joined the CPI(M) a year later. Photo: File image