Shivaji Statue Collapse: Lookout Notice Issued For Sculptor, Gadkari Calls For Use Of Stainless Steel

The collapse of the statue sparked a political storm in Maharashtra and accusations of corruption against the ruling Mahayuti government.

The collapsed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra |
Photo: PTI
10 days after the collapse of the 35-feet-tall Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg, the sculptor Jaydeep Apte is yet to be traced. A lookout notice has been issued by police authorities for the 24-year-old sculptor from Kalyan.

As per latest reports, Apte has been missing since the collapse of the statue and has been untraceable for Sindhuburg police .

Ahead of the lookout notice, an FIR had been registered against the 24-year-old sculptor and structural engineer Chetan Patin. Both were charged under various sections of the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. While police officials caught Patil and took him into custody, Apte remains untraceable.

Nitin Gadkari Calls For Use Of 'Rust-Resistant' Products

As per Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, the Shivaji statue would not have collapsed with the engineer and sculptor used stainless steel.

Advocating the use of rust-resistant products in coastal areas, the Highways minister said - "I have been pressing for the last three years that stainless steel should be used in the construction of bridges built close to sea."

Speaking at a FICCI event, the minister shared his experience as a state minister and the use of rust-proof products in the construction of roadways.

"When I (as state minister) was implementing the construction of 55 flyovers in Mumbai, one person took me for a ride. He put some powder-coating on iron rods and said those were rust-proof... But there was rusting. Now I feel in all roads within 30km from the sea, stainless steel should be used. If stainless steel had been used for the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji, it would have never collapsed," said Gadkari.

