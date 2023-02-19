Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Shivaji's Courage, Emphasis On Good Governance Inspires Us: PM Modi

Shivaji's Courage, Emphasis On Good Governance Inspires Us: PM Modi

The prime minister tagged an audio and video montage of him paying tributes to Shivaji over the years.

Narendra Modi during his addressing of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh.
Narendra Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Twitter/@aruna_dk

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 10:00 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Sunday, saying his courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us.

Born in 1630, Shivaji is acknowledged for his valour, military genius and leadership.

"I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us," Modi said in a tweet. He also tweeted his tributes in Marathi.

