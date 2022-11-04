Shiv Sena Hindu Leader Sudhir Suri Shot Dead In Amritsar During Protest

Hindutva right-wing leader, Sudhir Suri was shot dead in Punjab while protesting outside a temple in Amritsar. Suri was the leader of a local outfit that uses the name, Shiv Sena. He was holding a protest outside a temple over a management dispute when at least five shots were fired from a pistol, allegedly by a local shopkeeper.



According to a report by Aaj Tak, Suri was the chief of Shiv Sena Hindustan.

"Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Shri has been shot. We have reached the spot and are still verifying everything. The senior officers will brief you," the Amritsar Police said.

Shiv Sena leaders were staging a sit-in protest against the temple authorities after some broken idols were found in the trash outside the temple premises.

Police officials have arrested the gunman and seized the pistol.

Earlier today, Suri and his associates had got into an argument with some men from the temple management, it is learnt.