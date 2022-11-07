Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Home National

Shinde Faction Issues Apology After Party Leader Abdul Sattar Uses Derogatory Word For Supriya Sule

State Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, who represents the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule when reporters asked him about khoke (boxes of money) jibe.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar
Updated: 07 Nov 2022 6:45 pm

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers on Monday staged a protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar alleging he used objectionable language against NCP MP Supriya Sule. Sattar has expressed regret for his comment, but maintained that he did not make any remark against Sule, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Sattar, who represents the Sillod constituency in Aurangabad district, allegedly used a derogatory word referring to Sule when reporters asked him about khoke (boxes of money) jibe.

NCP workers, in their complaint filed at the police station in suburban Mumbai’s Borivali through advocate Inderpal Singh, accused Sattar of ‘insulting the entire women community of the country’.

Responding to NCP's protests, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebchi Shiv Sena spokesperson Deepak Kesrkar issued an apology on behalf Sattar. "As spokesperson, I have apologised on behalf of Abdul Sattar. We respect Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, but there is no question of giving resignation," Kesrkar said.

Leaders of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena often taunt MLAs loyal to Shinde with the ‘40 khoke’ jibe implying a purported exchange of money when they revolted against Shiv Sena leadership.

NCP leader Vidya Chavan demanded that Sattar resign or else he will not be able to roam freely in the state.

NCP leader Eknath Khadse also condemned Sattar’s comments and said that Shinde should teach some manners to the agriculture minister.

