Senior TMC official Kunal Ghosh stated on Monday that Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested within a week for alleged sexual offences and land encroachment in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.
The TMC leader's statement follows directly after the Calcutta High Court's clarification that there is no halt to Shajahan's arrest.
"About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.
TMC's national general secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, stated on Sunday that Shahjahan could not be arrested due to legal complications and the police's stay on the filed FIRs.
The court ordered that Shahjahan, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the state home secretary be included as parties in the suo motu case initiated based on allegations of sexual violence against women and the illegal acquisition of land from tribal people.
The riverine Sandeshkhali area is situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shahjahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.
The turmoil in the region is caused by allegations against Shahjahan and his allies for seizing land and committing sexual assault, while the local TMC leader has been avoiding authorities since a group attacked officials from the Enforcement Directorate on January 5th.