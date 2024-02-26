Senior TMC official Kunal Ghosh stated on Monday that Shajahan Sheikh will be arrested within a week for alleged sexual offences and land encroachment in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal.

The TMC leader's statement follows directly after the Calcutta High Court's clarification that there is no halt to Shajahan's arrest.

"About the arrest of Sheikh Shajahan, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the High Court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.