SGPC Bans The Portrayal Of Sikh Gurus, And Their Family Members In Films

SGPC Bans The Portrayal Of Sikh Gurus, And Their Family Members In Films

Sikh sentiments led the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to ban portrayals of Sikh gurus and their families in films on Tuesday.

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:07 pm

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Tuesday banned the portrayal of Sikh gurus and their family members through films because of Sikh sentiments.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SGPC's Dharam Prachar Committee here which was presided over by the apex gurdwara body's chief Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Amid the ongoing trend of making films on Sikh gurus and their family members, there has been resentment among the 'Sangat'. Because of this, the SGPC has decided to ban their portrayal through all kinds of films, Dhami said.

He said the SGPC was repeatedly receiving objections from various religious societies and the 'Sangat' on this "serious matter". 

National SGPC Bans Sikh Gurus Dharam Prachar Committee Harjinder Singh Dhami Sangat Religious Societies Gurudwara
