Several Areas In North Bengal Inundated As Teesta Swells Due To Heavy Rain

Several areas in northern West Bengal have been inundated as heavy rain caused Teesta River to swell, prompting the administration to prevent traffic movement along the Kalimpong-Darjeeling Road, officials said on Thursday.
At least one person was killed and five others went missing as massive landslides caused devastation in North Sikkim.
Incessant rainfall throughout Wednesday night led to worsening of the situation as several roads in Teesta Bazar, connecting Darjeeling and Kalimpong, and other areas such as Geil Khola were inundated, while the raging Teesta posed a risk to houses situated at the riverbank, they said.
Police have been making announcements in the affected areas since Wednesday night urging people to move to safe locations, the officials said, adding the incessant rainfall is inundating more roads and houses.
Local police, civil defence teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been kept on high alert to address any emergencies that may arise, the officials said.